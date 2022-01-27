Pikes Peak Library District offering free KN95 masks beginning Friday, Jan. 28
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Friday, January 28, the Pikes Peak Library District will be offering thousands of free KN95 masks to the community.
The masks will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a limit of five masks per person. All library locations will be offering masks.
Below is a map of the different locations in El Paso County:
Masks will also be available at the Evergreen Heights Fire Station between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. That site also has a limit of five masks per person.
