Omicron curve to decline in the coming weeks, state report shows

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- An updated modeling statewide modeling report released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suggests the current COVID-19 surge is beginning to decline, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

CDPHE notes that infections from the omicron variant remain at high levels across the state. Currently, about 1 in every 19 Coloradans is infected.

“There are still high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the state, so we ask Coloradans to remain cautious and continue to follow public health guidance to help protect themselves and others," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist.

Colorado health officials estimate that by mid-February, 80 percent of the state's population will be immune to omicron.

“It is encouraging to see this modeling report suggest we have moved beyond the peak of our omicron surge, and that we should continue to see declining COVID-19 transmission in Colorado in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Herlihy.

The report also predicts a "lull" in COVID-19 over the next few months that could reach into the summer. Officials say that projection depends on when new variants emerge.

The latest model projection is based on COVID-19 hospital census data through January 23, 2022.