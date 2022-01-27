Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

By PHILIP MARCELO and RODRIQUE NGOWI

Associated Press

MENDON, Mass. (AP) — A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man’s family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Brigham and Women’s Hospital declined to comment on D.J. Ferguson’s case but says most transplant programs set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. Ferguson’s family says hospital officials told the 31-year-old father of two he was ineligible for a heart transplant because he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. His mother told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her son has had other immunizations in the past but has concerns about possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects.