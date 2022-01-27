Hammond man arrested after firing shots at bar patrons after fight

By Web Staff

HAMMOND, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Slidell Police Department arrested a Hammond man after a bar fight led to a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they were told a man, later identified as convicted felon Matthew X. Wilcox, 39, of Hammond, fired his gun and left the area in a white Dodge pickup truck.

Slidell Police were alerted to Wilcox’s car on Old Spanish Trail.

A traffic stop was conducted and Wilcox surrendered to police. The firearm and spent shell casings were found inside the truck, according to police.

Police say Wilcox was involved in a fight at a bar and was asked to leave.

Wilcox returned a short time later and fired several rounds at people standing near the street corner. Luckily, no one was injured.

Wilcox was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Slidell police say warrants are pending for several additional counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Wilcox is currently being held at the Slidell City Jail and will later be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

“We are lucky no one was injured or killed during this incident. This man’s blatant disregard for human life has landed him with some serious charges that carry a lot of jail time, which is where he belongs. As always, our officers did a great job with their quick response and catching the person responsible. This is another example of why criminals need to think twice about coming to our city to commit crimes,” Chief Randy Fandal said.

