Colorado Springs paralympic skier hopes to make Winter Paralympics games in March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- A paralympic skier from Colorado Springs who calls himself "the one-legged Captain America" is training to qualify for the games for a third time.

When he's not training, Tyler 'TC' Carter spends most of his time working as a supervisor at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. However, right now his focus is on once again making Team USA for alpine skiing. Carter explains if he makes it, this would be his last time.

"I've been skiing for over 20 years, it has kind of been my whole life, everything and this is it, this is my last game, my last attempt," said Carter.

Carter lost his leg when he was one due to a condition known as fibular hemimelia, which means he was born without a fibula bone. The condition didn't prevent him from pursuing his one true passion, skiing down the slopes.

Reflecting on the past year, Carter admitted the pandemic didn't make his journey any easier.

"COVID still kind of big thing, affected some of our races or travel, more limit on the opportunities we have which is not ideal but really for me the last few years have been quite a challenge," explained Carter.

Through dealing with minor setbacks and injuries, his unrelenting grind to make his final season count and hopefully having a chance to bring home gold for Team USA is what keeps him going.

"For me, I am pretty stoked to be here at the end of the day, but hopefully we get a little more luck and get one last chance," added Carter.

The final roster for Team USA alpine skiing will be announced on February 16.

Now, he's asking for support from the community. If you would like to support Carter's journey, click here.

The Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing is set to begin on March 4 after the traditional Winter Olympics.