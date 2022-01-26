Medicare won’t reimburse your rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite senior citizens being especially at-risk for contracting COVID-19, those who have Medicare for health insurance cannot get reimbursed for buying over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

The Biden Administration recently announced that starting this month, people with private health insurance coverage or who are covered by a group health plan and purchase an over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic test approved by the FDA would be able to have those tests costs covered by their insurance.

However, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says, "at this time, original Medicare cannot pay for at-home tests through this program."

Last week, a group of more than 100 lawmakers penned a bipartisan letter to the Department of Health and Human Services urging Secretary Xavier Becerra to guarantee at-home COVID-19 test kits to Medicare beneficiaries at no cost. This effort has been backed by the Medicare Rights Center and the Center for Medicare Advocacy.

In the letter, the lawmakers also wrote:

"We encourage the Department to consider options such as additional clinics in rural, suburban, and other

underserved areas with less accessible existing testing options, a telephone hotline to order free at-home tests to complement the website the administration created, and support for locally led efforts to provide at-home testing to Medicare beneficiaries at no cost."

While at-home tests won't be reimbursed, there are still options for those on Medicare to get tested.

HHS says it's providing up to 50 million free at-home tests to community health centers and Medicare-certified health clinics for distribution at no cost to patients and community members.

The White House has also just launched its online website to mail 500 million at-home tests for free to Americans who want them.

Medicare also pays for COVID-19 diagnostic tests performed by a laboratory, such as PCR and antigen tests, with no cost to the patient, when the test is ordered by a physician, non-physician practitioner, pharmacist, or other authorized health care professional.