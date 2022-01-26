HPD officers shoot alleged stabbing suspect near Ala Moana Center

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU (KITV) — Authorities are investigating after Honolulu Police officers shot a man who allegedly charged them while holding a knife. It happened near the Ala Moana Center late Monday night.

Police officers were responding to a call about an alleged stabbing near the Ala Moana Center just after 10:40 p.m. According to investigators, when officers arrived they found the suspect holding a knife with another man pinned to the ground at Kona Iki Street and Kona Street.

Investigators say they spoke with the suspect for approximately two minutes and repeatedly commanded him to drop the knife. The suspect did not comply, and that’s when police claim he ran toward responding officers with the knife raised in the air. The two officers then opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Honolulu EMS rushed the suspect – only identified as a 48-year-old man – to the hospital in critical condition where he remains. That person has not been arrested, but police officials say an arrest warrant for three complaints of first-degree attempted murder is being prepared.

A security guard standing near the scene was struck in the leg by a bullet that may have ricocheted off another object. She was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The person who was reportedly being attacked has only been identified as a 30-year-old man. He was not injured, police said. Neither of the officers injured either.

The officers involved in the shooting have one and two years of service on the force. One of those officers was placed on administrative leave and the other is on his scheduled days off, police said.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time and that footage is being reviewed by investigators. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

It is unclear what led up to the original incident. This case remains under investigation.

State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) President Robert Cavaco issued the following statement on this incident:

“To protect themselves and the public, Honolulu police officers are required to make split-second decisions based on the totality of circumstances they confront when responding to armed suspects. Last night our officers responded to a report of a man stabbing another man near the Ala Moana Shopping Center. Upon arriving at the scene, the responding officers were confronted by an armed suspect. The suspect failed to comply with lawful verbal commands and then charged the officers while armed with the knife, forcing the officers to discharge their firearms, striking the suspect. The suspect is currently in custody and thankfully all of our officers involved are unharmed, safe, and went home at the end of their shifts to their families.”

