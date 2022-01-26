Robinson scores 25 to lead Heat to 110-96 win over Knicks

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 25 points while shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range to lead four Miami players with 20 or more points in the Heat’s 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks. Jimmy Butler added 22 points, Tyler Herro scored 21 and P.J. Tucker had 20 for the Eastern Division-leading Heat who have won eight of 10. Miami never trailed and maintained a double-digit advantage after outscoring New York 30-16 in the first quarter. Obi Toppin scored 18 points and RJ Barrett 17 for the Knicks, who have lost five of six. The Heat played their fifth straight without starting point guard Kyle Lowry, who is out because of personal reasons.