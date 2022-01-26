CTA Blue Line Service Resumes After Man Killed By O’Hare Bound Train

By Web Staff

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — CTA Blue Line was temporarily suspended after an O’Hare bound train struck and killed a man early Wednesday morning.

Trains are running with residual delays.

CTA confirmed the man was struck on the tracks in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. A CTA conductor was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Service has been restored between Western/ Milwaukee Avenue and LaSalle Street.

CTA officials are alerting commuters to allow extra time as platforms may be congested.

