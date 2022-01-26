Couple vacationing in Nashville has truck stolen from rental property

By Courtney Allen

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The live music, food, and drinks draw tourists to Nashville. But, after a busy weekend here in Music City, someone stole one couple’s truck leaving them angry.

Andrew DiCarlo said his truck, a 2015 Ford F150 Platinum, was stolen from a rental property. DiCarlo has a front Don’t Tread On Me license plate that reads “6SHOTS.” DiCarlo said his truck means the world to him.

“I come from a family where we take pride in ownership,” DiCarlo said. “And it is hard knowing there are people who want to take that away from you.”

DiCarlo, who works in the mortgage industry, said someone stole his truck this weekend while visiting Nashville.

“A truck that I have worked the latter half of my 20s, my tail off for it,” DiCarlo said.

DiCarlo and his girlfriend, Melissa Peterson, said they were staying at a short-term rental of Sigler Street in Edgehill with friends.

“We came to Nashville for my girlfriend’s 30th birthday,” DiCarlo said.

They said they went out for dinner and drinks Friday night around 7:30 p.m. and came back to find all their car keys were now missing from the rental. They said two vehicles were stolen, and a third Jeep Wrangler was still there but now unlocked.

“Four of the people went out to try to disable it in some way,” Peterson said.

“They think whoever stole the other cars was coming back for it. They saw an SUV pull up, pause, and then speed away,” DiCarlo said.

DiCarlo and Peterson said the second stolen car was later recovered that night by police. However, there is still no sign of DiCarlo’s truck.

The guests said they locked all doors to the property and their cars. However, Metro Police said the garage was left open because DiCarlo’s truck was parked halfway in. Metro Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

“It is sad because Nashville is one of my favorite cities to visit,” DiCarlo said. “We told ourselves we are not going to be back for a while now.”

The couple said that they used VRBO to book the short-term rental, and they told the management company is Stay Minty. News 4 reached out to both companies for comment, but we have not heard back. Instead, the couple asked anyone with information to call the police and said they were offering their own $500 reward.

