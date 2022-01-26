Colorado likely to fail Governor’s pediatric vaccination rate goal of 50% by end of January 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- At Children's Hospital Colorado Springs, children 5 to 11 years old began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on the very first day they became eligible to do so in November 2021. That very same day, Governor Jared Polis proclaimed a pediatric vaccination rate goal for the state of Colorado.
“Our goal is to protect a majority, over 50-percent of kids, by the end of January," Governor Polis said on November 8, 2021. "And we’re doing that with so many partners across the state.”
But, so far, only 27% of kids in that age group, statewide, are fully vaccinated. 36% have at least one dose. With roughly 479,000 kids in Colorado, the data shows we fall short of Governor Polis' January goal.
Dr. Sara Supporta-Keating of Childrens Hospital Colorado Springs says parents of children 5 to 11 years old are still holding back from having their kids roll up their sleeves.
She says many parents are concerned about timing, citing lingering concerns over how quickly the vaccines were rolled out for adults two years ago.
"The type of technology we use to test these vaccines, these days..." Dr. Supporta-Keating says. "Know that no one is cutting corners. We would not put this out there if we did not know with certainty that it was safe."
The Pediatric Infectious Diseases expert says she understands the concern.
“They’re worrying, and it’s a parents job to worry. I’m a parent, I understand how that works," she says.
Dr. Supporta-Keating says there's also a misconception that COVID-19 doesn't affect children as severely as it does adults -- leaving parents to question why they should have their child vaccinated at all.
"But we know that there are kids who actually are getting very sick and kids that are hospitalized," she says. "And some kids have unfortunately even died from having COVID complications.”
Childrens Hospital Colorado Springs says, typically symptoms in kids are mild compared to adults, but this isn't a reason to stray from protecting children with the COVID-19 vaccine.
“While there are some risk factors we can predict where you might be at risk for complications of COVID, there are still some healthy kids that are hospitalized from complications," says Dr. Supporta-Keating.
KRDO has reached out to Governor Jared Polis' office for response.
To read on vaccine deliberation by Childrens Hospital Colorado Springs, click here.
For information on where you can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
For a look at state COVID-19 data, click here.
7 Comments
Just look up the state data on how many kids have died from covid since the pandemic started. That will tell you a lot. Kids are not dropping dead from covid. Yes, there have been some deaths but 99% were already very sick and would of dies in the next year anyways. To summarize the data Kids 0-19 since the beginning there have been 27 deaths in that age group. So 27 of the 10,933 covid deaths in Colorado .24%. So why would I get my kids the shot? Their doctor said No.
It has nothing to do with saving lives and it is all politics and money for Big Pharma.
So a statement like, “”But we know that there are kids who actually are getting very sick and kids that are hospitalized,” she says. “And some kids have unfortunately even died from having COVID complications.” Is FEAR MONGERING! Its all lies!
Also Hospitalized numbers…. Here we go.
1,825 have been kids of the 55,663 hospitalized people. BTW If you take your kid to the ER like many do for their primary care(well known fact) it is considered a hospitalization. Even if they do not give any significant treatment. Gave the kid an IV and sent them home with Advil is considered a hospitalization. Go figure right.
And this is viewed as a failure? Why?
Fear based responses need not reply…
They failed to live up to their promise to Pfizer and have every kid get the shot. So they bought all the doses and people are not flocking to get the shot for their kids who are not at risk and 99% have little to no symptoms. More kids have died in car crashes than from COVID……….
You and I are in agreement on this topic VT, it’s a total sham. And when their statistics don’t support their narrative, they don’t report them, but resort to fear based tactics. I fear for our Nation and the direction it is headed because both parties are too busy right fighting to be in charge and push their own agenda’s and neither listen to the people. But as Socrates said about democracies, “In Book VI, Socrates points out the “flaws of democracy by comparing a society to a ship.” If you were going on a sea voyage, “who would you ideally want deciding who was in charge of the vessel, just anyone, or people educated in the rules and demands of seafaring?” Unless we wish to be obtusely contrarian, we must invariably answer the latter, as does Socrates’ interlocutor Adeimantus. Why then should just any of us, without regard to level of skill, experience, or education, be allowed to select the rulers of a country?”
“If you want to be wrong then follow the m@sses.” – Socrates
Good! Kids shouldn’t be shot up with an experimental vaccine that weakens their immune systems.