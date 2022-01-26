Advocates pushing back against bill on strict marijuana regulations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group called Advocates of Cannabis is fighting a recently implemented law in Colorado that regulates marijuana concentrates.

House Bill 1317 took effect at the beginning of 2022. The new law imposes several new regulations on retail and medical marijuana concentrates.

Backers of the bill say the goal of the law is to restrict the amount per purchase after research suggested high-THC products could harm developing brains.

Under the new law, the daily limit of marijuana concentrate was reduced from 40 grams to 8 grams. For people between the ages of 18 and 20, the limit is two grams a day.

Additionally, patients will need two physicians from different practices to approve their medical cards and a mental health screening is required for patients younger than 21.

A doctor will have to complete a mental health exam along with a physical exam before certifying medical cannabis for younger patients.

Now, some parents are saying the new law is preventing them from getting the therapy they need for their children suffering from complicated medical conditions because of this law.

Lelah Jerger and her daughter Jayla moved to Pueblo West years ago for access to medical marijuana therapy, Jayla suffers from Grand Mal Seizures and several other medical conditions.

But now, Jerger says Jayla isn't able to receive the same quality of treatment she was receiving before HB-1317.

Jerger and others are hoping that the Colorado Courts will approve an injunction filed in August so that lawmakers can see how this law is adversely affecting them.

“We used to be able to take our child to one doctor for one office visit get a recommendation and pay the one fee and go about our lives,” Jerger said.

Under the new law, Jerger says she has to jump through more hoops to seek the recommended amount of THC her daughter needs to stop her tonic-clonic seizures.

“Now with these new regulations of having to see two doctors and everything no doctor is going to want to put their license at risk for seeing our kids,” Jerger said.

The requirements aren't only costly for patients, the bill is also causing some medical cannabis clinics to close.

Vibrant Health, a clinic in Colorado Springs that Jerger went to for Jayla, closed its doors. On the clinic's website, the store says doctors no longer feeling comfortable writing cannabis "recommendations" under the new regulations.

Still, legislators who supported HB-1317 say the bill is an effort to keep kids from becoming addicted to the highly potent concentrates.

During Monday's Pueblo City Council Meeting, councilwoman Regina Maestri said she agrees with the measure.

“There are children out there that are getting addicted to it because they call it marijuana crack,” she said when addressing the public on cleaning the community up of drugs.

The lawsuit, which was filed against Governor Polis in August, currently has not received any attention from legislators looking to find a resolution for medical patients experiencing difficulty, like Jerger.

The injunction now sits in the hands of Colorado Courts.