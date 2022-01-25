Tiffany Haddish addresses recent DUI arrest, the loss of Bob Saget and mourning her grandmother

By Marianne Garvey

Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Georgia on Jan. 14.

The actress appeared via video chat on “The Tonight Show” on Monday, where host Jimmy Fallon politely asked if she wanted to talk about what happened.

Haddish, who split from Common in November after being in a relationship for more than a year, quipped about the incident, saying, “I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four. In uniform.”

She added she has retained an attorney.

“And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out,” she said. “I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Fallon said, “Yeah, you’ve got to be a little clearer!”

Haddish had been arrested by Peachtree City police officers for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

She also discussed the loss of her friend, comedian Bob Saget, telling Fallon what he meant to her.

“[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me,” Haddish said. “Funny man. He was the first White man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me.”

She also recently lost her grandmother, who raised her.

“And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life,” she said. “That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that’s been… really hard to process, all this grief.”

“I’m definitely making something out of it. My next special is going to be about grief. And it’s going to be hilarious,” she added.

