Oklahoma St. athletes Ferrari, Rodriguez injured in crash

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez were in fair condition after their car overturned following a collision on Monday night. Rodriguez was transported by helicopter to a hospital, according to the Oklahoma state patrol. Ferrari tried to pass three cars while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone while returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing. Ferrari was airlifted to Oklahoma City with head and leg injuries. Rodriguez was taken to Stillwater Medical Center with arm, leg, and head injuries. The other driver was not injured. Ferrari was the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class last year.