Honolulu Ocean Safety responds to multiple swimmers in distress

By David Hixon

HONOLULU (KITV) — Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to multiple swimmers in distress on Monday; three of which had to be transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

According to an EMS press release, lifeguards rescued a 50-year-old man from the Ke Iki Beach shore break at approximately 3:30 p.m. Lifeguards subsequently performed CPR and transferred the man’s care to EMS. EMS performed advanced life support measures and transported the man in critical condition.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Personnel also rescued a 19-year-old man from the Pipeline surf break just before 3:00 p.m. who had suffered a head injury and swallowed water. Lifeguards performed first-aid before transferring him to EMS in serious condition.

On the Leeward side, lifeguards also responded to a 15-year-old female who swallowed water at Mermaid Cave. She was also later transferred to EMS for transport in stable condition.

Ocean Safety reminds the public to know their limits and that surf can appear smaller than it actually is during lulls.

