Ex-NSO chairman says departure unrelated to company turmoil

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The former chairman of the Israeli spyware maker NSO Group says he has left the firm. But Asher Levy says his departure was planned months ago and is not linked to the recent turmoil surrounding the company. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Levy said he had submitted his resignation last summer after ownership changes at NSO. He said he remains on good terms with what he called an “important company” and will continue to offer his assistance. NSO Group has been widely criticized since it was revealed that its products were used to spy on activists, journalists and even U.S. diplomats.