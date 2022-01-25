Algerian minister urges COVID vaccination amid virus surge

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s health minister has urged people to get vaccinated and save the country’s hospitals from collapse as COVID-19 infections soar. Algeria is battling infections from both the delta variant and the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is believed to be milder than delta. Health officials on Monday reported a daily record of 2,215 cases and 13 deaths. Algeria started requiring a vaccine passport last month to enter many public venues in an effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy that has left millions of vaccines unused. The government has also recruited famous entertainers, athletes and influencers to push the vaccine drive on social media.