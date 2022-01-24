No. 1 South Carolina wins 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt 85-30

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LeLe Grissett had a season-high 14 points, Aliyah Boston had her 12th straight contest with a double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt for a 14th consecutive time in an 85-30 victory Monday night. Grissett made her first start of the season due to Zia Cooke’s injury. Grissett scored seven points in the opening period as the Gamecocks powered past the Commodores. Boston finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Brinae Alexander had 10 points to lead Vanderbilt, which was held to its lowest point total this season.