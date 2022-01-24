Mild Monday with snow on the way for Tuesday

Sunny to partly cloudy skies ahead for your Monday… before snow arrives Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures ahead… with highs today in the upper-40s and low-50s. Clouds will begin to increase across the area this evening.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the upper teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Snow will begin to move onto the Palmer Divide and into the Colorado Springs area by 7:00 Tuesday morning. Snow will continue across southern Colorado into the late afternoon and evening hours, before dropping south Tuesday night. Very cold temperatures Wednesday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. Cool temperatures through Thursday, with significantly warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday.