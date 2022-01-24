Child dies after rescue from Denver area apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters say a child is dead after being rescued from a fire at an apartment building in suburban Denver. They say multiple people had to be rescued from the three-story apartment building Monday. Photos from Aurora Fire Rescue show the building’s outdoor staircases were burned in the fire and a fire engine ladder and other ladders were deployed to the building’s balconies. The agency says three people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A total of 31 people have been displaced by the fire.