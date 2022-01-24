Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox reporter ‘a stupid son of a b*tch’
By Maegan Vazquez, CNN
President Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter from the Fox channel a “stupid son of a b*tch” on a hot microphone following a White House event Monday afternoon.
The President’s profane remark came as reporters were shouting questions while exiting the East Room following a White House Competition Council meeting on efforts to lower prices.
Fox White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden, “Would you take a question on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”
“It’s a great asset — more inflation,” Biden deadpanned. “What a stupid son of a b*tch.”
CNN’s DJ Judd contributed to this report.
