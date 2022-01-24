2 separate ethics complaints filed against 2 newly sworn-in council members in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Monday's Pueblo City Council meeting, the council is set to discuss two separate ethics complaints filed against two new city members who have been on the job for just two weeks.

The two freshman councilors facing the complaints are District 1's Regina Maestri and District 4's Vicente Martinez Ortega -- who recently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge several days ago.

Maestri tells 13 Investigates the complaint filed against her is simply 'harassment' from a former political opponent.

The newly elected council member says the complaint filed against her alleges that she violated campaign finance law. In a short statement to 13 Investigates, Maestri denies the claim.

"If there is a true misuse of finds go ahead and file charges against me," said Maestri.

In District 4, the complaint accuses Vicente Martinez Ortega of breaking the city charter, and ignoring his fiduciary duties. 13 Investigates obtained a copy of the ethics complaint through the person who originally filed it.

According to the complaint -- Martinez Ortega broke the city charter when he destroyed thousands of dollars in city property. Last week, Martinez Ortega pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge after destroying a part of the Columbus Plaza. The complaint says Martinez Ortega broke the public's trust in him as an elected official.

Martinez Ortega was originally charged with felony criminal mischief in June 2021 -- he didn't apply to run for the District 4 seat until August of the same year.

Martinez Ortega declined to comment on the specifics of the ethical complaint filed against him, however, he assured 13 Investigates the complaints would be discussed Monday evening during the regular meeting.

A KRDO crew is set to sit in on Monday's meeting.