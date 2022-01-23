Teen’s Utah sledding injury points to winter sport’s hazards

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (AP) — A teenager was seriously injured in a Utah sledding accident just as health officials were giving out helmets and warning of the sport’s potential hazard’s at a nearby safety event. KSL-TV reports that Saturday’s accident at a popular sledding site in American Fork Canyon south of Salt Lake City came as doctors in the area have reported more serious sledding accidents and a doubling in head injuries. The 16-year-old injured Saturday was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition with a major head laceration.