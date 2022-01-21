‘The violence has to stop’: Family demands answers after teen’s shooting death in Sacramento County

By Orko Manna

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Loved ones of a 17-year-old girl killed in a Sacramento County shooting gathered Thursday evening to remember her.

Family members tell KCRA 3 17-year-old Alynia Lawrence, nicknamed “Lena,” was shot and killed last Thursday, Jan. 13, while in a car that was parked near a liquor store near Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive.

“Pure shock and extreme devastation,” Lawrence’s cousin Katherine Henderson said, describing how the family is feeling right now.

The family is also demanding more information from investigators about what exactly unfolded that night. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said this is an active and ongoing investigation, but that is the only update they are releasing at this time. No suspect information has been released, and no arrests have been made.

People during the vigil chanted “Justice for who? Alynia Lawrence! Justice for who? Alynia Lawrence!”

Those in attendance fought back tears and embraced each other long and hard throughout the night.

“The violence has to stop,” Henderson said. “And take more consideration for our youth and our young girls.”

Each candle and balloon at the vigil served as a heartbreaking reminder of a life taken too soon.

“She’s going to definitely be missed,” Lawrence’s cousin Courtnie Chung said. “It’s a waste of a beautiful life. She didn’t have a chance to do anything or become anything.”

Lawrence’s great-aunt Sandra Hudson said the vigil is one way for loved ones to raise awareness and demand answers, describing the information released by the sheriff’s office as vague.

A release by the sheriff’s office the night of the crime stated in part, “Upon arrival, deputies found evidence that a shooting had occurred but no victims or victim vehicle was on scene.”

The sheriff’s office said this is a priority case, but Hudson wants more to be done.

“It never feels like enough,” Hudson said.

While details are limited, community activist and Voice of the Youth Founder Berry Accius said the area where the shooting happened is known for sex trafficking.

“I think that it’s a deeper dive into not only just the gun violence but how our young girls, especially African American women, are not looked with a sense of urgency,” Accius said.

