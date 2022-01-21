Republican Senate candidates echo lie that 2020 election was stolen in advertising

By David Wright, CNN

Three recent ads from Republican Senate candidates explicitly echo the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen, illustrating how lies from former President Donald Trump and his allies continue to drive GOP messaging ahead of the 2022 midterms.

In a new ad from Rep. Billy Long, running in Missouri, the Republican says Trump “made America great, but the democrats rigged the election.”

In another ad launched this week by Jim Lamon, running in Arizona, a narrator says politicians “lie, waste our money, rig our elections,” over an image of President Joe Biden.

And in an ad from Bernie Moreno, running in Ohio, the candidate says straight to camera, “President Trump says the election was stolen, and he’s right.”

There’s no evidence to support the false claims that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen, and none of the candidates have substantiated such claims in ads or otherwise. Nevertheless, the slew of content coming from Republican candidates echoing those lies is a key trend to watch as the midterms heat up, particularly in these competitive Republican primaries where candidates are seeking Trump’s favor.

According to AdImpact data, including future reservations, Lamon has spent about $2.3 million on advertising; Moreno has spent about $2.6 million on advertising; and Long has just started his TV advertising, so data is not yet available.

