Canada, US and allies talk aid for Haiti at virtual meeting

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says immediate action is needed to fix the security situation in Haiti and he says additional aid is a central topic of a virtual conference that includes officials from Canada, the United States and France. Trudeau spoke Friday at the start of the meeting hosted by Canada, which is home to 165,000 people of Haitian origin. There is a deepening constitutional crisis in Haiti following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Trudeau says Haiti must rebuild and one of his ministers announced a new package of aid.