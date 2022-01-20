Open enrollment for health insurance extended into March for all Coloradans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Open enrollment for Colorado's health insurance marketplace has been extended due to the surge in Omicron cases and the devastating Marshall Fire in December.

The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) announced an emergency regulation Wednesday that creates a special enrollment period specifically for Coloradans. Open enrollment an individual health benefit plan closed for most Americans on January 16, but now those in Colorado have until March 16, 2022, to sign up.

The extension has been brought on due to two emergencies that have affected thousands of Coloradans. The Marshall Fire started on December 30, 2021, devastating neighborhoods in Boulder County, wiping out over 1,000 homes and businesses, and the surge in the Omicron variant of covid-19 has led to historic case numbers across the state and country.

Anyone currently without insurance in Colorado is eligible for this extension and does not need to prove they have been specifically affected by the Marshall Fire or Covid-19 surge.

This regulation applies to all carriers offering individual health benefit plans subject to the insurance

laws of Colorado and the requirements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.