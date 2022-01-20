Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney asks for new trial after juror gave post-trial interviews about his sexual abuse

By Laura Ly, CNN

An attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a motion requesting a new trial, according to a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan filed Wednesday.

The motion is under seal. The letter from attorney Bobbi Sternheim also requests that all documents pertaining to “Juror. No. 50” remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in federal court in New York in late December of five counts, including sex trafficking a minor, for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004. She faces up to 65 years in prison, and her sentencing is tentatively set for June.

The request for a new trial comes after a member of the jury who convicted Maxwell gave post-trial interviews saying he had been sexually abused and shared his story with fellow jurors during deliberations.

Jurors were explicitly asked on jury questionnaire forms if they had been sexually abused and, if so, if it would impact their abilities to be impartial while deliberating. It is unclear how the juror in question answered the question on the form. CNN’s request for a copy of his questionnaire was denied by prosecutors, who said they were “not public information.”

Defense attorneys argued in a court filing that the Supreme Court has ruled that a defendant is entitled to a new trial if a party can show a juror failed to answer a material question honestly during jury questioning.

The parties are still litigating the issue and Nathan will eventually rule on the motion for a new trial.

