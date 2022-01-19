Stephanie Labbe retires after winning gold with Canada

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The goalkeeper for the Canadian women’s national soccer team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics has announced her retirement. Stephanie Labbe released an emotional video online to explain her decision. She’ll step away from the national team in April. The 35-year-old recently left her club team, Paris Saint-Germain, playing her final match in December. Labbe is a veteran of three World Cups, two Olympics and four CONCACAF tournaments.