No surprise this time as Egypt into last 16 at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Egypt has qualified for the knockout stage at the African Cup of Nations and put a stop for now to the run of surprise results that has shaken the tournament over the last few days. Egypt saw off Sudan 1-0 in their final Group D game in Yaounde. It confirmed Egypt’s place in the round of 16 after qualifying second in the group behind Nigeria. Defender Mohamed Abdelmonem headed home a corner on 35 minutes after a period of sustained pressure for Egypt. Nigeria won 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau in the other group game having already qualified for the last 16 as group winner.