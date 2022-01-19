Foot feels fine as Henry preps for Titans’ playoff return

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry says it was “shocking” having to deal with the first injury of his career during the season. The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year is just happy to be back practicing with the Tennessee Titans. Just in time for Saturday’s divisional playoff game with Cincinnati. Henry talked to reporters Wednesday for the first time since breaking his right foot Oct. 31. The injury cost him the final nine games of the season. The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader led the league again when he was injured. Henry still finished the season ninth with 937 yards.