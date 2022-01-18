Skip to Content
Steelers’ Tomlin: ‘all options’ on the table at QB in 2022

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says all options are on the table when it comes to finding a starting quarterback in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger is likely heading toward retirement after 18 years. Backups Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins will get a chance to compete for the job, but Tomlin did not rule out using free agency or the NFL draft. Tomlin did indicate offensive coordinator Matt Canada will return for a second year, but added that longtime defensive coordinator Keith Butler and general manager Kevin Colbert could both retire in the coming months.

