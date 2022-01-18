Multiple vehicle crashes causing unknown blockage in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Traffic and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are reporting multiple vehicle crashes early Tuesday morning. These vehicle crashes are causing unknown blockage that may delay your commute.
Officials are reporting vehicle crashes in the following areas:
- Southbound South Academy E. of I-25
- Oro Blanco and N. Carefree, unknown blockage
- Mark Dabling and Fillmore, unknown blockage
- Westbound Fountain, West of Powers
