Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 8:06 AM
Published 8:01 AM

Multiple vehicle crashes causing unknown blockage in Colorado Springs

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Traffic and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are reporting multiple vehicle crashes early Tuesday morning. These vehicle crashes are causing unknown blockage that may delay your commute.

Officials are reporting vehicle crashes in the following areas:

  • Southbound South Academy E. of I-25
  • Oro Blanco and N. Carefree, unknown blockage
  • Mark Dabling and Fillmore, unknown blockage
  • Westbound Fountain, West of Powers
News
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content