COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small apartment fire Tuesday morning in south Colorado Springs.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at 640 Wycliffe Drive at Cheyenne Crossings Apartments.

Firefighters say the fire is now extinguished but fire crews will remain on the scene to make sure all prone spots are out.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.