Colorado teen’s art featured at Broadmoor Galleries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Cody Oldham is just 17, but for a second time, he'll have a one-man art show at the Broadmoor Galleries.

Cody says he started painting when he was 11, and he started being represented by Broadmoor Galleries at 16.

He works on wildlife and landscapes, but when he was first starting out as a kid, he liked to paint dinosaurs. Cody says his father is an artist, which is what inspired him to pick up a paintbrush. He's inspired by the place he lives in Teller County.

"We live on 20 acres of land, so I’m constantly surrounded by wildlife and landscape, beautiful landscapes and I guess it’s just from seeing a lot of other artists do it that it inspired me to start creating wildlife and landscapes as well," said Oldham.

Cody's upcoming show is titled "The Living West." The goal is to let people explore a side of nature they don't get to see.

Cody has done smaller shows in Salida and Manitou Springs, which has prepared him for his two shows at the Broadmoor.

He says he learned a lot about what quality his work needs to be at, how many pieces he'll need, and what people want to buy.

"The Living West -- it’s just kind of supposed to give people a glimpse into what you don’t see every day, into like animals interacting with their landscape in ways you could say is romanticized because you’ll have a lot of elements working together that make it seem too perfect. But it does happen in nature, it’s just aspects, moments in time that people don’t get to see that often," said Oldham.

The show will feature 16 pieces. Cody will also be doing a live painting there. It will debut on Thursday, February 3rd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.