Pandemic hasn’t slowed China’s love for US lobster

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country’s middle class. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year. American exporters sent about 6% more lobster to China in the first 11 months of 2021 than during the same time period the previous year.