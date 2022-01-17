Kaiser Permanente gifts $5K grant to Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kaiser Permanente, Colorado's largest nonprofit health plan announced Monday it will be issuing $30,000 in grants to six Colorado nonprofit organizations, including the Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

In Kaiser Permanente's news release, the health company has honored Dr. Martin Luther King Junior throughout the years by getting involved in thousands of volunteer projects and hundreds of nonprofit organizations within the community for 52 years.

The company has participated in MLK Day of Service for almost 20 years. Kaiser Permanente employees have dedicated their time volunteering from refurnishing projects at Martin Luther King Junior, making countless fleece blankets to the Northern Colorado Goodwill locations, to sorting and packing thousands of pounds of food at the Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado.

“Kaiser Permanente is proud to honor the legacy and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King as we deliver on our mission of service to Colorado communities. Together, with the business community, nonprofit organizations, government, and other stakeholders, we can work to ensure all Coloradans can thrive,” said Mike Ramseier, Kaiser Permanente regional president in Colorado.

This year, Kaiser Permanente has selected six nonprofit organizations across the Front Range to receive $5,000 in funds to support:

Volunteers of America Colorado

GrowHaus in Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League

Habitat for Humanity in Denver

Family Center/La Familia in Fort Collins

Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado

Recently, Kaiser Permanente has donated half a million dollars in relief funds to support wildfire relief efforts in Boulder County amid the Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fires. In addition, the company has contributed $800,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund in November. Kaiser Permanente also gifted $1 million to the Foundation of Colorado Community Colleges to create the Kaiser Permanente Colorado Equity Scholarship Fund.