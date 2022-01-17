Amazon’s UK site backs away from plan to stop taking Visa

LONDON (AP) — Amazon’s British website has backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom. The online retailer said Monday that the change would not be implemented as planned Wednesday while talks between the two sides continue. Amazon had announced the move in November, blaming “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.” Amazon didn’t rule out future action but told customers it would give them “advance notice” of any changes related to the acceptance of Visa credit cards.