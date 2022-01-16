Skip to Content
King Soopers and labor union will return to bargaining table Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- King Soopers said in a press release Sunday night that they have negotiated with United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 all weekend and agreed to meet Monday for the fourth consecutive day.

The grocery store chain said negations will resume at 3 p.m., when the labor union is available.

In a statement King Soopers said, "The company is disappointed that the process is moving slowly but pleased
that progress is being made."

