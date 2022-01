COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire department said they responded to a grassfire near 1981 Birmingham Loop around 1:00 on Sunday afternoon.

(Colorado Springs Fire Department)

The fire was reportedly near a creek bed and didn't threaten any structures. About an hour later fire officials said the fire was under control but they were remaining on scene to put out hot spots.

The fire was approximately 1/4 of an acre.