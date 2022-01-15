Walker’s double-double helps Colorado beat Arizona St. 75-57

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jabari Walker had 18 points and 13 rebounds — his eighth consecutive double-double — Keeshawn Barthelemy added 16 points and nine boards and Colorado beat Arizona State 75-57. Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva scored 11 points apiece for Colorado (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12). Batter and K.J. Simpson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 12-2 run that made it 62-47 midway through the second half and the Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way. Jalen Graham scored 16 points and Jay Heath had 15 for Arizona State (5-9, 1-3 Pac-12). Luther Muhammad added 10 points.