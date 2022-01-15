Djokovic on Australian Open’s Day 1 program, pending appeal

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has been scheduled to play his first-round Australian Open match on Monday night on a Day 1 program announced while he was still in legal limbo. A court hearing for the defending and nine-time Australian Open champion’s appeal against deportation ended Sunday afternoon. Tournament organizers released the match schedule for the first day of competition more than an hour later, when a verdict was still pending. The Australian government cancelled Djokovic’s visa on Friday due to issues surrounding his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict later Sunday.