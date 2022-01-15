A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

By ANNIE MA

Associated Press

Philanthropy, federal relief funding and other community driven efforts to close the digital divide in a year of remote schooling have helped significantly to bring more children online. But many families remain underconnected. They find themselves able to access the internet and the increasing number of tasks that rely on it with only sporadic success. Experts say many factors at every step of the way shape whether a family can meaningful connect to the digital world. They include everything from device access to internet bandwidth to financial stability.