State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders announced Friday a new Economic Mobility Partnership that is meant to help Coloradans financially.
The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are set to work together to bring awareness and enrollment to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC).
According to the governor's office, the partnership will also support several financial strategies including:
- Financial literacy training
- Tax filing assistance
- Unified benefit enrollment
- Education assistance
- Navigating affordable housing options
- Increasing awareness and implementation of paid family leave
Live within your means. Get rid of Cable T.V., Cell Phone or IPhone, whatever they are calling in these days. Don’t waste money on fast foods (big chunk right here). Save money, invest (pay yourself first). Stop buying the latest and greatest new gadget. When you see a commercial on T.V. you have to realize they have only one purpose, to empty your pockets. Basically, common-sense stuff, but most Americans are clueless to common-sense. If you can’t abide by these simple rules, then keep right on filling your garages and basements with useless junk and expanding our landfills.