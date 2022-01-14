Dukurs, Bos clinch World Cup skeleton overall championships

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia has done it again. Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands has done it for the first time, and the first time in her country’s history. Dukurs and Bos cemented their status as gold-medal favorites at the Beijing Olympics by finishing off World Cup skeleton overall season championships on Friday — the 11th for Dukurs, the first for Bos. Dukurs capped his title with a win in the season finale, and a second-place finish by Bos in the women’s race was more than good enough to clinch her title.