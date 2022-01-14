After 4-4 deadlock, Colorado Springs City Council votes again to fill District 3 seat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday starting at 1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Council will hold yet another special meeting to appoint a replacement for recently-resigned city council member Richard Skorman and his District 3 seat.

On Dec. 18th an informal council vote during a work session came in favor of local political activist Stephannie Fortune, 58. Fortune is a longtime community activist who has worked for several elected leaders at the local, state, and national levels.

After an early Monday morning special meeting that lasted two and a half hours and had nearly 100 people in the audience, the council deadlocked on a 4-4 vote to appoint Fortune to fill Skorman's term until the spring 2023 city election.

Since January 5th, dozens upon dozens of emails were sent to Colorado Springs city council members opposing the appointment of Fortune to the District 3 council seat. District 3 candidates opposed Fortune's appointment either due to her politics or the fact that she recently moved into the district.

Stephannie Fortune

Fortune moved into District 3 just this past November, but she tells KRDO she is very much invested in the area.

“I want people to know I care about their issues I’ve worked inside District 3 with the zoo, with the colorado springs conservatory, and with small businesses," Fortune said. "Most of my commerce I do as an individual is in District 3, and I am ready to build on that. I am ready to represent the people and have their voices be heard.”

Longtime District 3 city councilman Richard Skorman has spoken out on social media regarding his potential successor ahead of a second special meeting this week to appoint his replacement.

Richard Skorman

Skorman, who isn't allowed to be involved in the process to select his replacement, said that he hasn't spoken publicly about it out of respect for the candidates and to avoid interfering.

On Thursday morning, Skorman confirmed with KRDO that he posted a letter to his constituents on the Nextdoor app Wednesday evening, recommending that one of two of the seven finalists succeed him -- Terry Martinez or Toby Gannett.

In total, seven finalists are still in the running for the Colorado Springs District 3 appointment: Sallie Clark, Toby Gannett, Laura Gardner, Art Glynn, Terry Martinez, Brandy Williams, and Fortune.