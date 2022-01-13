What doctors have to say about ‘deliberately’ catching COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New data cited by the CDC from Kaiser Permanente says the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is 91 percent less likely to kill those infected, compared to Delta.

That statistic has some people wondering: should they try to catch highly-transmissible Omicron to get being infected over with? Doctors say, not so fast.

One of the reasons you shouldn't take that gamble is because you have no idea what variant you might catch, and there's never any guarantee about how your body will react to any virus.

New hospital admissions in the United States for December 28, 2021 to January 4, 2022 totaled 16,458. This is a 60.2 percent increase from the prior seven-day average.

"The sudden and steep rise in cases due to overcrowding, is resulting in unprecedented daily case counts, sickness, absenteeism, and strains on our healthcare system," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.