Two students hit by car while walking to school near Sproul Junior High, suffered minor injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two Sproul Junior High students were hit by a car while walking to school Thursday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver had a medical episode when the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. CSP says the driver continued to drive toward North Elementary School, hit a parked car, and a street sign before coming to a stop.

The two students, the driver, and a passenger were all taken to a nearby hospital.

The students had minor injuries and have already been released. The driver's condition wasn't released.

CSP says right now they're not sure if the driver was dropping someone off for school at the time of the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.