No. 6 Arizona pulls away to beat Colorado 76-55

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis and Justin Kier scored 14 points, and No. 6 Arizona overwhelmed Colorado in the second half for a 76-55 win. The Wildcats dominated early, let the Buffaloes back in it and used a big run to start the second half to pull away. Arizona shot 51% and had 20 assists on 29 field goals to match its best start since 2015-16. Colorado recovered from its slow start in the first half, but couldn’t bounce back from one in the second to remain winless in 11 all-time games at McKale Center. The Buffaloes had another rough shooting night from the perimeter, finishing 4 for 20 from 3. Colorado is shooting 28% from the arc the past six games. Former Arizona signee K.J. Simpson led Colorado with 17 points.