Latvia, Lithuania, Poland rapped over Belarus border methods

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior U.N. refugee agency and European Union officials are accusing Latvia, Lithuania and Poland of using questionable methods to keep out migrants trying to enter from Belarus. Officials say the three countries also continue to deny access to aid groups that want to help people stuck in border areas. Around 8,000 asylum-seekers, many from Iraq, crossed into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland last year. Thousands more got stranded along borders in Belarus as the weather turned cold. Some died. But entries have slowed to a relative trickle. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Thursday that the countries must “have legislation where pushbacks are not accepted and not legalized.” Pushbacks involve denying people their right to apply for asylum.